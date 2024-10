‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Gets Sexy Makeover From Japanese Cosplay Models

If there is one thing the anime community knows, it is cosplay. The hobby has grown with the fandom over the years, and cosplay has evolved as expected. Now, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has gotten a new look, and it comes courtesy of two well-known models from Japan.

Over on Instagram, the Kano Sisters hit up fans worldwide with their sultry cosplay pieces. Kyoko Kano is one of the sisters who decided to try channeling their inner stand, and fans think the piece turned out rather well given her famously large bust.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the first piece which Kyoko is of Giorno Giovanna. The protagonist is the lead of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and his outfit is hard to miss. However, Kyoko did have to use a bust nipper along with other chest flatteners to cover her bust, but it seems the effort was well worth it.

The model also gave a go at another character from the newest season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Kyoko brought out her inner Bruno Bucciarati, and fans are looking her the cosplay’s sharp angles.

This is not the only time the Kano Sisters have given the anime series a go. In the past, Kyokyo’s younger sister Mika shared her take on Trish Una, and the skin-baring cosplay earned the model tens of thousands of likes.

So, how do you think these JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure cosplays look? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

[HT] Sora News 24