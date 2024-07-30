JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Creator Opens First Public Art Installation

Hirohiko Araki first began his journey with the Joestars in the 1980s as JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure first began with the story of Jonathan Joestar and Dio Brando in Phantom Blood. Since this premiere date, the manga artist has done nothing but work on the Joestars’ bloodline with the likes of Battle Tendency, Stardust Crusaders, Diamond Is Unbreakable, Golden Wind, Stone Ocean, Steel Ball Run, JoJolion, and JoJoLands. Stating in the past that he would love nothing more than to work on the series for the rest of his life, Araki has found an ingenious new way to weave his Stands into a new piece of real-life art.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure recently started a new chapter in the Joestar bloodline via The JoJoLands. Instead of bringing back previous Joestars to lead the charge, Araki has introduced Jodio and Dragona Joestar as they search for wealth to take care of their mother. While it might not bring back older Joestars, Araki did take the chance to bring back a fan favorite as Kishibe Rohan made a major comeback.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Fountain Boy Stands

In a new interview to coincide with the “Fountain Boy”, Araki discussed the creation of the art installation and the effort that the manga artist put into this real-life display, “When I received the request, I heard that there used to be a monument called “Fountain Boy” here, which is now sleeping in a museum. They wanted to revive it in a new form, and I thought that was wonderful. I don’t usually get to do public work as a manga artist, so I was truly honored to be able to contribute. I put my best effort into drawing it.”

Araki also explained why his new work that features the Fountain Boy also brings in Stands from his popular anime franchise, “When I saw the photo of the “Fountain Boy” statue, I realized it followed the Roman tradition of public fountains. Public fountains in Rome have a long-standing tradition of serving the community, so I thought I should draw a fountain. Fountains circulate and symbolize natural phenomena descending from the heavens, cleansing and purifying the world. Stands in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure also depict natural forces and invisible powers. I felt they were absolutely necessary in the fountain, so I scattered several of them around.”

Want to stay up to date on the Joestars? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all things JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

Via JoJo_Wiki