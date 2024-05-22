JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Announces New Casetify Collection

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has remained a major part of the anime scene for decades. Creator Hirohiko Araki has stated on more than one occasion that he would love nothing more than to weave the stories of the Joestars in the franchise's manga series forever. While the latest arc follows Jodio and Dragona, Casetify is traveling to the past with a new merchandise line that focuses on Jotaro Kujo and his fight against Dio Brando as a part of the storyline, Stardust Crusaders.

Aside from being routinely thought of as one of the best entries in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's history, the story of Jotaro Kujo was so important for the franchise because it brought Stands into the series. Before the arc arrived, the Joestars mostly used the power of the Ripple to fight against vampires that were spawned from Dio Brando and Kars respectively. While Stardust Crusaders once again saw the Joestars fighting Dio, the heroes and villains alike all had Stands that upped the game of the franchise. Ever since, Hirohiko Araki has had each part of the beloved franchise focusing on Stand battles, with each arc implementing new Stands in new time periods.

JoJo's Casetify Adventure

The new Stardust Crusaders collection will arrive on May 29th and this will be the first time that Casetify is exploring the world of the Joestars. Aside from Phone Cases, the merchandise line will include a "Hermit Purple Thorns AirPods Max Case", a "JoJo Motif Golden Chain Phone Charm", and various other wares. While this is the first time that Casetify is teaming up with Hirohiko Araki, the company has a long history in anime as it has created merchandise for Neon Genesis Evangelion, Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, and many more franchises.

(Photo: Casetify)

While The JOJOLands continues to release new chapters, the anime adaptation's next step remains a mystery. Should David Production return to the franchise, the next arc will most likely be the Steel Ball Run if the series continues to follow the manga's trajectory. Taking place in a new reality, the next anime arc would see a horse race across North America as its main focus, animating one of the most beloved chapters of the manga to date.

Want to stay up to date on all things Joestar? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.