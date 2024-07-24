LA Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Taps JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure for New Theme Song

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has seen some wild rises in popularity over the years. While fans wait to see whether the anime franchise will return to the small screen with a new season, the Joestars’ story is continuing to find new avenues to reach potential fans. In the past, we here at ComicBook have reported various athletes who wear their love of anime on their sleeves, sometimes quite literally. Now, in a recent LA Dodgers baseball game, one of the biggest stars of the Los Angeles team has let the world know that he is a big fan of Giorno Giovanna and the Golden Wind.

If you didn’t have the chance to dive into the Golden Wind, the particular arc of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fame focuses on a very different kind of Joestar. Giorno is none other than the son of villain Dio Brando, born after the vampire had taken the body of the first series protagonist, Jonathan Joestar. Technically, this works as a loophole to make Giorno Giovanna a member of the bloodline. Rather than taking a page from his infamous father, Giorno attempts to take over the gang known as Passione and set his country on a better path.

The LA Dodgers Stand Tall

Walking to the mound, Shohei Ohtani entered with the theme song for Golden Wind playing, “il vento d’oro” by artist Yugo Kanno. Here’s how the Major League Baseball’s social media account described the moment, “Shohei Ohtani’s wife, Mamiko, picked his walkup song for Women’s Night at the Dodgers game yesterday. She chose a theme song from the anime JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure called ‘il vento d’oro’ by the artist Yugo Kanno.”

Shohei Ohtani's wife, Mamiko, picked his walkup song for Women's Night at the Dodgers game yesterday



She chose a theme song from the anime JoJo's Bizarre Adventure called "il vento d'oro" by the artist Yugo Kanno ✨ pic.twitter.com/h4o42TqOYp — MLB (@MLB) July 24, 2024

When last we left Giorno, the anime Joestar had achieved his goal of becoming the head of the Passione mob. Since that achievement, JoJo fans have yet to see the son of Dio Brando make a comeback though this doesn’t mean he’s gone forever. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure creator Hirohiko Araki has recently brought back fan-favorite supporting character Kishibe Rohan, meaning that the door is open for other characters to make a comeback.

Want to see where else JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure pops up in the future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the Joestars and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.