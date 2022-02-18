JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Creator Names His Favorite Movie of All Time

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has spent years following the stories of numerous members of the Joestar family, with the latest anime adaptation making a major change by following its first female Joestar in Jolyne Cujoh of the Stone Ocean. Now, the creator of the legendary franchise has shared with fans what he considers his favorite movie, which arrives just in time for the fiftieth anniversary of one of the most influential movies of all time. With Araki set to return for a ninth part of his franchise, he still has plenty of stories to tell.

Araki’s favorite film of all time is the Godfather, the crime drama released in 1972 that was directed by Francis Ford Coppola and saw Marlon Brando’s legendary performance regarded as one of the best portrayals of a mafioso in entertainment history. This choice shouldn’t come as too much of a shock to fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, considering the subject matter of the fifth entry in the franchise, Golden Wind. In this fifth part, we are introduced to Giorno Giovanna, the son of Dio Brando, who is dropped into a world filled with mobsters who just so happen to have Stand powers.

In a recent interview, Araki confirmed that The Godfather was his favorite movie of all time:

“Probably the best movie ever made. How many times have I looked back? As I get older, I begin to understand the truth that is drawn. But for nearly three hours of screening, I even want to spend the same time with the Mafia family. Everything is a good hobby, music, shoes, the shape of the window sill in the room, a small glass of liquor, and the backyard where I play with my grandchildren.”

Araki even went one step further by revealing his favorite scene of the movie, which might have had an influence on the decision to follow Giorno Giovanna in attempting to overtake the Passione mafia:

“When his eldest son, Sony, glances at his enemies, his father, Vito, recommends liquor and tries to change the atmosphere of the place. The parent-child relationship, the character of the eldest son, the upcoming attacks and fate are summarized and deep.”

