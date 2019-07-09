JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Creator Teases Golden Wind’s Main Themes

Anime Expo this year dropped a TON of information for anime fans to digest. Akira fans got blessed with the knowledge that the series was going to continue, numerous other fans got trailers for returning series or upcoming new ones, and fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure got a special message from the creator himself, Hirohiko Araki to discuss his wildly popular anime and manga series. While a sixth season has yet to be confirmed, Golden Wind is nearing its finale at the end of this month and its themes are laid bare thanks to Araki!

Our own Megan Peters of Comicbook.com was in attendance for the special JoJo panel at Anime Expo where Hirohiko Araki was able to give his thoughts on some of the main themes that surround the gangster protagonists that are attempting to take control of their own gang, Passione.

Araki stated that the main theme of Golden Wind was “men living in the underworld and how they deal with death”. This story checks out as Golden Wind is filled with numerous character deaths throughout, as over half of Giorno’s gang meets their grisly demise at the hands of the boss Diavolo.

Each season has had its own unique theme, with each installment following a descendant of the Joestar clan in some form or fashion. While this season focused on a gang of men “trapped in the underworld” that was the Italian mafia, should the next season be given the greenlight and continue following the manga, we’ll be given a female protagonist and an adventure that focuses on prison life in the US of A. Stands will continue being strange and named after music bands/songs of course.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.