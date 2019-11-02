JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Creator Reveals Favorite Character

The creator of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Hirohiko Araki, has been on a tear recently, answering numerous questions about his long running, strange franchise as a result of his recent appearance during the Lucca Comics & Games Convention. Answering questions such as why certain characters had to die or what his Stand would be if he had access to one, Araki also answered a question regarding which of the characters he has created is his favorite. Rather than dodging it, Hirohiko answered the question directly and the reveal is certainly a surprising one.

Twitter User Omitaichi transcribed Araki’s answer to this question, showing that the creator of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has a particular fondness for a hideous looking character from the sleepy town of Morioh that appears in the fourth season, Diamond Is Unbreakable:

little report from araki’s talk:

– he said he had in mind how to start the series and vaguely knows how to end it, tho whats in between is still a mistery to him as well, basically hes writing chapter by chapter

– his fave is still shigechi — fwan 🍑 (@omitaichi) October 30, 2019

Poor Shigechi. If you’re reading this article and you somehow haven’t broken into JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure yet, let me break down the character of Shigekiyo Yangu for you. Shigechi is a denizen of Morioh, the town that houses the protagonists of Diamond Is Unbreakable, who also happens to be a Stand user. His Stand, Harvest, is basically a group of tiny creatures that allow him to scan any area and steal whatever he wants without anyone noticing. Something that Josuke attempts to put to his own use.

Shigekiyo however isn’t long for this world as he runs in the season’s villain, Kira. Attempting to protect his own identity, Kira mercilessly destroys Shigechi using his Killer Queen, blowing him up into a thousand pieces. In the end, all Shigechi wanted to do was to see his friends and his parents one more time, making his demise all the more heart wrenching.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.