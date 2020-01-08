JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Genderbend Cosplay Proves Josuke Is Unbreakable

Of all the members of the Joestars, perhaps there was no member that was more obsessed with their appearance than Josuke Higashikata. The star of the fourth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Diamond Is Unbreakable, Josuke teamed up with his Stand, Crazy Diamond, in order to stop enemy Stands stemming from the work of the villain Yoshikage Kira. Josuke specifically had a serious obsession with his hair, seeing red whenever anyone made fun of it, despite it’s bizarre appearance. Now, one fan has created Josuke and his hair with a fantastic genderbend cosplay!

Instagram Cosplayer Kelia.Cos shared her amazing cosplay that nails the spitting image of Josuke from Diamond Is Unbreakable, perfectly capturing both the aesthetic of the protagonist of the sleepy town of Morioh, his outfit, and of course, his idiosyncratic hair style:

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, and toys.