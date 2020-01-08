JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Genderbend Cosplay Proves Josuke Is Unbreakable

Of all the members of the Joestars, perhaps there was no member that was more obsessed with their appearance than Josuke Higashikata. The star of the fourth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Diamond Is Unbreakable, Josuke teamed up with his Stand, Crazy Diamond, in order to stop enemy Stands stemming from the work of the villain Yoshikage Kira. Josuke specifically had a serious obsession with his hair, seeing red whenever anyone made fun of it, despite it’s bizarre appearance. Now, one fan has created Josuke and his hair with a fantastic genderbend cosplay!
Instagram Cosplayer Kelia.Cos shared her amazing cosplay that nails the spitting image of Josuke from Diamond Is Unbreakable, perfectly capturing both the aesthetic of the protagonist of the sleepy town of Morioh, his outfit, and of course, his idiosyncratic hair style:
💢What did you say about my hair?!💢 Be careful what you say when I’m cosplaying as Josuke Higashikata from #ジョジョの奇妙な冒険 because just like how the character flips out in the series, I’ll also lose my cool. Call it dedication to the craft: the “(role)play” in “cosplay,” or what you like, but it has resulted in a few tense encounters. READ MORE BELOW! … 📷: @piyop2 🙏 ✂️: Wig is @ardawigs Jeannie CLASSIC in Dark Purple, styled by me! 👗: Cosplay designed and made by me! 👁: Contacts are @uniqso Sweety Queen – Light Blue … STORY: One year at Anime Central, I was cosplaying as Josuke and was going up the escalator with my friends when a guy with his friend, going the opposite direction on the other escalator, yelled, “Hey, Josuke, you’re hair’s stupid!” It took me a split second second to react. But by the time my sanity had caught up, I had already sprinted down the up escalator, caught up with the two guys, and had grabbed the one guy by his shirt collar and was gritting out a “What did you say about my hair?” in his face. And my sanity was SCREECHING, “What the hell are you doing?! These are TWO, 6FT TALL DUDES. You are so dead😱” Then, the guy started laughing and I found myself quickly dropping my hand and stepping away. His friend, who had been watching the whole thing, had also joined in, laughing. They told “good job” and “that was AWESOME” and left. Meanwhile, I was honestly just relieved. Like, even now, I’m like, “Thank god, I am a small, non-threatening Asian female” and no one actually ever wants to fight me even when I say “FIGHT ME” or “I’LL FIGHT YOU” 😅😂 … Have you ever been “too in character” while cosplaying? If so, what happened? … … … #jjbacosplay #jjba #jojosbizarreadventure #josukehigashikata #cosplayergirl #shitcosplayersdo #cosplay
What do you think of this amazing cosplay that brings a different version of Josuke to life from Diamond Is Unbreakable? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, and toys.