JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Art Imagines The School Days of the Diamond Is Unbreakable Gang

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has followed the lives of a number of Joestars but perhaps none were as strange as those involved in the fourth season of the series, Diamond Is Unbreakable, and one fan has put together some art work that imagines Josuke and his pals spending their days in the class room. Attempting to stop the serial killer known as Kira within the sleepy town of Morioh for continuing to add to his collection of women's hands, Josuke battled alongside his Stand of Crazy Diamond and did the Joestar name proud in this fourth installment of the series.

The teens of Morioh had a lot of situations to deal with outside of the usual high school drama that they would normally encounter, as Stand wielders would normally attract other users to their location! With Josuke having the ability to undo damage that was done to victims and unleash a torrent of blows against his opponents, the "bastard son" of Jonathan Joestar made quite the impression on fans during the season of Diamond Is Unbreakable! Though Josuke hasn't appeared in the ongoing story of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure following the conclusion of the fourth story arc, the franchise has certainly set up a "never say never" attitude when it comes to characters making big returns!

Reddit Artist Iahme2 shared this snapshot of a day in the lives of the students of the town of Morioh, taking a break from their usual Stand battles in order to spend a day in the classroom and work toward graduating high school while also attempting to decipher the true identity of their town's serial killer:

Josuke and company were the first protagonists to follow the adventures of the Stardust Crusaders, not fighting against a vampire but fighting a monster who was perhaps scarier than Dio Brando himself. Yoshikage Kira simply wanted a "quiet life", which actually translated to not being disturbed as he claimed his victims. Luckily, Josuke and his friends were ultimately able to defeat Kira and his explosive Stand known as Killer Queen.

What do you think of this amazing fan art for Diamond Is Unbreakable?

