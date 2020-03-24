JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Gets Presidential In Hilarious Diamond Is Unbreakable Art

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is no stranger to weird art work that lives up to the franchise’s oddities, but one recent piece of art decides to merge the fourth storyline of Diamond Is Unbreakable with real world politics by fusing Yoshikage Kira and former President Barack Obama! While these two figures couldn’t be more different, it is still hilarious to see this artist’s interpretation of how the main antagonist of the fourth story arc of Hirohiko Araki’s franchise if he were to look closer to the 44th President of the United States Of America!

President Obama has actually made several appearances in different anime and manga franchises throughout the years, such as Digimon and Yokai Watch to name a few. In the world of manga, Obama himself played a role in the series Baki The Grappler, being one of the presidents that had to placate Baki’s father who was so strong that most governments the world over needed to bend to this powerful warrior’s whims. Anime and American politics didn’t just end with Obama as the recent one-shot manga chapter of Death Note also featured a prominent role for the current President, Donald Trump. Needless to say, anime and manga has a tendency to reflect real world events so we’ll most likely see more political figures appear in different franchises!

Reddit Artist SlushyDraws shared this truly insane fan art, creating what might be one of the weirdest fusions in anime that we have ever seen:

Yoshikage Kira of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Diamond Is Unbreakable isn’t exactly a public figure, with his most notable catchphrase normally being how he simply wants to “live a quiet and peaceful life”, the serial killer became a plague upon the sleepy power of Morioh. With his Stand of Killer Queen, Kira would prey upon women in the town to feed his infatuation with their hands, grotesquely destroying his victims’ bodies and keeping their limbs as trophies he admires.

Luckily for the world of the Joestars, Kira was eventually defeated thanks to a combination of the fourth season’s protagonist Josuke and his friends’ powers, bringing down the serial killer who was then ripped apart in the afterlife as retribution for the lives he had taken in his life within Morioh. With Kira no longer in this earthly plane, we doubt that he will make a return in the franchise, let alone enter into politics if he did!

What do you think of this truly bizarre crossover art? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!