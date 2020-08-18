These Old-School JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplayers Are Everything

✖

Though JoJo's Bizarre Adventure truly became a juggernaut of popularity that it is today thanks to David Production starting its anime series in 2012 with the adventures of Jonathan Joestar and his fight against the vampire Dio Brando, the manga was still amazingly popular since its debut decades earlier and these old school cosplayers prove it! With the story of the Joestars ramping up in population in both the East and the West, it's amazing to see how popular the franchise was long before the anime in the early 2000s with these amazing cosplayers!

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has become a hit thanks in part to the aesthetic created by Hirohiko Araki, placing each of his characters into styles and attire that hasn't been seen in any other anime franchise to date. The outfits of the likes of Giorno Giovanna, Josuke, Jotaro Kujo, and the other Joestars are mostly unlike anything else on the market today and their Stands, if they have them, hold appearances that are as strange as their owners. Araki's strange story gives cosplayers a lot of insane designs to work with and idiosyncratic characters to bring to life and it's definitely amazing to see how some of these were interpreted back in the early 2000s before the anime itself had become so common place!

Twitter User Araki's Basement shared these early 2000s cosplayers who brought to life the likes of Dio Brando from Stardust Crusaders and several members of the cast of the Golden Wind long before David Production had dipped their toes into the ocean that is JoJo's Bizarre Adventure:

jjba cosplayers in the early 2000s pic.twitter.com/wpiywCU8q4 — karo’s in (@arakisbasement) August 16, 2020

Even though we have yet to see anime adaptations for the upcoming story lines of Stone Ocean, Steelball Run, and JoJolion, that hasn't stopped cosplayers from bringing some of these future anime characters to life by using the images we were given from the manga. While we still don't have any news confirming the arrival of the adventures of Jolyne Cujoh within the Stone Ocean, fans are waiting with baited breath to see when the popular franchise created by Hirohiko Araki will return to the small screen.

What do you think of these old school JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplayers?

