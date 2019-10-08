JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Fan Stuns with Gendebent Dio Cosplay

When it comes to cosplay, you have the freedom to do whatever you want. The hobby welcomes fans from all walks of life to put themselves in the shoes of their favorite characters, and some put more time into the gig than others. There are fans who do a little, and then there are those who do a lot. And if you didn’t know, cosplayer Christinvonmccoy is one of the latter.

Over on Instagram, the cosplayer got fans buzzing when they posted a photo of their new look. It turns out the fan decided to channel their inner anime villain for their next convention, and Dio from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure won a place in her roster.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And if this cosplay tells fans anything, it is that a female Dio would be the ultimate ’80s glam model if there ever were one. Eat your heart out, Madonna!

As you can see, the cosplay turns Dio’s iconic gold outfit from Stardust Crusaders into a fit blazer which has all the shine. A black top completes the look, and it makes Dio look all the more glam. After all, the shiny body suit comes up high on the neck, and it is also cut high on the thigh. As for the pants, the golden trousers match Dio’s new jacket without fault, and they are kept sagging thanks to a low-riding green belt.

Of course, Dio has some impressive hair as well here. The character is known for their wild blond locks, and this genderbent cosplay is curled to perfection with styled bangs. The rest of Dio’s face is completed with some dramatic eye makeup and green lips, so what isn’t there to love?

What do you make of this shiny new JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure cosplay? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is one of the longest running series in the magazine overall. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.