JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fan Art Demonstrates Perfect Social Distancing

In this crazy time of pandemic caused by the coronavirus, anime fans are putting their skills to the test not to just revel in their favorite anime franchises, but to also try to inform others of the best ways to "social distance" with one fan artist using a perfect scene from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders to hit home a point. The third season of the strange anime franchise focuses on the "JoJo" of Jotaro Kujo, attempting to save his mother's life by joining his grandfather Joseph Joestar along with other Stand Users to stop the vampiric Dio Brando!

One of the most iconic moments of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure was the battle that took place in the final episodes of Stardust Crusaders, pitting Jotaro's Stand of Star Platinum against Dio's Stand of "The World". With the antagonist having the ability to freeze time in place for several seconds, Jotaro had to think of a way to get past his defenses and thus concocted a plan to get within range and defeat the villain that has plagued the Joestar bloodline for generations! With Jotaro walking closer and closer to Dio, a meme was born that is still shared among JoJo fans and other netizens alike!

Reddit Artist MoskiDraws shared their impressive fan comic that shows both Jotaro and Dio putting a new spin on the classic JoJo's Bizarre Adventure moment, now practicing social distancing in order to tell fans across the internet how they can help "flatten the curve" of the coronavirus:

Stands abilities are normally linked to the idea of proximity, with many different Stands only having the power to implement their unique powers over a target by being within a certain range. While there are exceptions to this, such as Kira's Killer Queen in Diamond Is Unbreakable, the standard rings true across the series, making the franchise the perfect vessel for delivering this message of social distancing. A battle between Jotaro and Dio would not be able to take place unless they were within close proximity of one another, but this fan comic putting a hiatus on their brawl certainly came at the best possible time.

What do you think of this hilarious JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders fan art? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.