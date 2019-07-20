JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Fan Corrects Stand Names with Special Firefox Add-On

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is ratcheting up to its fifth season finale with a one hour special coming out shortly bringing an end to the battle between Giorno Giovanna and the mob boss Diavolo, pitting Golden Wind against King Crimson! What folks may not know watching either the subbed or dubbed version of the show is that a number of Stands have to be given different names due to copyright issues. Now, a Firefox extension allows fans to see the subtitled versions of the Stand names restored to their original glory!

Anime News Network shared the news that the fan-made extension allows audiences of the Bizarre Adventure to see the original Stand names displayed if they are watching the latest episodes via Crunchyroll:

So what are some examples of Stands that have had their names changed? Well obviously, the most clear example is Golden Wind, with its original name being Gold Experience. Gold Experience, for those who don’t know, was the seventeenth album title from the iconic musician Prince. Another funny example is the Stand of Trish, daughter of Diavolo, who has a Stand named “Spicy Lady”. In the original version of the franchise, Trish’s companion was actually named “Spice Girl”, a clear reference to the all girl British pop band.

The description of the extension is as follows:

“For copyright reasons, Crunchyroll has to change the Stand names in their subtitles for the show JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, removing any references to the multitude of bands and songs from the script. This plugin readds those references. Please note that, by using this add-on, Warner Japan and Hirohiko Araki-sensei will get a bit angry with you. Use it at your own risk.”

While its clear that should the franchise return for a sixth season, Stands will continue having their names changed for copyright issues, fans can now use this extension in order to feel a bit closer to the original interpretation of Hirohiko’s vision, as strange as it may be.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and currently airing part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.