JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Fans Are Thriving on National Anime Day

For those who didn’t know, today is National Anime Day and the fans that follow the adventures of the Joestar Bloodline are sharing their love of the franchise created by Hirohiko Araki via social media, posting their thoughts, recommendations, fan art, cosplay, and everything in between. With the five seasons of the anime by David Production taking new viewers into the world of JoJo and the manga continuing to move forward with a number of big story arcs, it’s no surprise to see that the series is one of the big movers and shakers on this day of anime celebration!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans are still waiting to see if a sixth season of the anime, which would most likely follow the daughter of Jotaro Kujo in the story arc of Stone Ocean, will be confirmed though the upcoming Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan spin-off animation is sure to wet some whistles at the end of the day! How are you celebrating JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure on National Anime Day?

What A Day! What A Glorious Day!

#NationalAnimeDay What a day to be watching JoJo! — Zoey Baugher 🏳️‍⚧️ (@ZZPCreator) April 15, 2020

All The Joestars

Obey Bruno!

JoJo But One Piece

Being that it is #NationalAnimeDay, it seemed only logical that I throw my hat in the ring to tell everyone what I think the best anime is, and my favorite opening.



(I’m sorry Jojo, but there can only be one king and his name is Monkey D. Luffy.) pic.twitter.com/qwrkyTeUiW — Bill 👑❤️👑 @Roaring20’s (@JoyKillB1ll) April 15, 2020

A Union Of JoJos

Kick Back With Live Adaptations

Strike a pose, and style your hair! It’s World Anime Day and I’m celebrating with the release of the Live Action “Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure.” #jojosbizarreadventure @anime_jojo pic.twitter.com/PVsd5bhfap — Ven Russell VO (@reallifetamaki) April 15, 2020

Doppio Rising

Marathon Time

JoJo Cosplay Is Approaching Us

Mustn’t Forget The Memes