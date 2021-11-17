JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Fans Spot an Impressive Google Maps Detail





JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind recently hit the streaming service of Netflix, rounding out the anime adaptation on the platform prior to the arrival of Stone Ocean on December 1st, telling the story of Giorno Giovanna as he attempted to take over the Passione mob in order to lead it on a more altruistic path. Now, fans of the anime franchise created by Hirohiko Araki has managed to spot an interesting detail from the fifth part of the franchise that harkens to a real-life locale that was able to be spotted using Google Maps.

While the main villain of Golden Wind was easily Diavolo, there was another evil force that resided within the Passione Mafia in La Squadra Esecuzioni. The group specialized in assassinations for the Italian mafia, with each of the members having Stands of their own that sent them on a collision course with Giorno and his friends. Prior to Giorno and company taking the fight directly to Diavolo, they were attempting to protect his daughter Trish, with La Squadra attempting to kidnap Trish in order to blackmail their boss. Ultimately, La Squadra was defeated by both Giorno’s entourage and Diavolo himself, but giving us some amazing Stand battles along the way to cement their place as some of the biggest villains of the series.

Recently, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans took to Reddit to share the fact that they had discovered the actual address for the headquarters of La Squadra Esecuzioni, going so far as to give us a satellite shot of where these enemy Stand wielders had originally set up shop and sought to take over the Passione mafia:

With the upcoming arrival of Stone Ocean, fans shouldn’t keep their hopes up that La Squadra Esecuzioni will be making a return, but there will definitely be a few familiar faces that make a comeback as Jolyne Cujoh takes the reins of the series. While the sixth part won’t be a direct sequel to Golden Wind, expect some amazing tie-ins when it comes to a particular villain that has plagued the Joestars throughout the generations.

What do you think of this amazing Golden Wind find? What has been your favorite entry of the Joestars to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.