JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Josuke Side Story Nabs Its Release Date





JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans are preparing for the arrival of the Stone Ocean on Netflix next month, with the anime adaptation set to tell the story of the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, Jolyne, as she attempts to free herself from a maximum-security prison swarming with enemy Stands. However, the small screen isn’t the only medium prepping for the arrival of a Joestar, with a new manga spin-off set to follow the protagonist of Diamond Is Unbreakable, Josuke, as the franchise returns to the original universe that started things off for the Joestar Clan.

The upcoming spin-off, titled “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Crazy Diamond’s Demonic Heartbreak,” won’t just feature Josuke and his Stand, Crazy Diamond, it will also be bringing back characters from the past such as Hol Horse and Pet Shop, two villains that were introduced over the course of Stardust Crusaders. While this new spin-off won’t be created by the mangaka responsible for the advent of the Joestars, Hirohiko Araki, it will be bringing on creators Kouhei Kadono and Tasuku Karasuma, who have worked on Boogiepop and No Guns Life respectively. With Steelball Run kicking off new stories in a new reality, there are more than a few fans who would love to see what the original Joestars are up to following the transition to a new universe.

Twitter Outlet JoJo_Wiki shared the new details regarding the upcoming spin-off series, which is set to land on December 18th, and revisit the major player of the sleepy town of Morioh as well as some of the most dangerous villains this side of Dio Brando, Diavolo, Kars, and countless others:

Stone Ocean is set to arrive on December 1st, with twelve episodes introducing fans to the maximum-security prison of Green Dolphin Street Prison, which will see Jolyne having to struggle with the “sins” of her father and a plan that was put into place by one of the most nefarious characters in the series’ history. While Netflix has yet to reveal how many episodes will make up part six of the anime, fans can expect some of the wildest moments of the franchise to date as Jolyne joins forces with her Stand, Stone Free, and a number of other allies.

What future project in the JoJo universe are you most looking forward to? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.