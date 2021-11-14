JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean to Launch New Manga

JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure is working hard behind the scenes on its new anime, so Stone Ocean is on everyone’s mind. The new arc plans to take over the franchise shortly, and audiences couldn’t be more hyped for Jolyne as such. And now, it seems like a new manga is ready to expand JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean in a whole new way.

The report comes courtesy of SugoiLITE, a well-known fan page with its finger on the pulse of anime. It was there a report went live suggesting that Stone Ocean is getting a new manga, and the one-time publication will explore short stories set within the arc.

If the report is true, the side manga will debut in Ultra Jump this winter alongside the Stone Ocean anime. The manga is titled Fujiko no Kimyou na Shoseijutsu -Whitesnake no Gosan, and it will be penned by Shou Aimoto, the creator of Kemono Jihan.

As you can see here, the manga’s alleged promo highlights Jolyne as expected, and her cute aesthetic has fans going wild. Obviously, some readers will want this side series to go beyond a single chapter, but JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has more to worry about. Not only is the anime focused on Stone Ocean these days, but the OVA series Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan is still in the studio’s wheelhouse. When you combine these projects with Hirohiko Araki’s new manga, there is a ton happening within the franchise, and this special manga is just one of those works.

Want to know more about Stone Ocean? The anime, which will stream exclusively on Netflix, has released its own synopsis. You can check out the full blurb here for more info: “Set in 2011, Jolyne Cujoh is sentenced to 15 years in prison after being involved in a car accident and being framed for a murder. She is imprisoned at Green Dolphin Street Prison in Florida, nicknamed the “Aquarium.” Her father, Jotaro Kujo, gives her a pendant that causes a mysterious power to awaken inside of her. When a series of inexplicable events occur, Jotaro informs his daughter that a disciple of DIO’s framed her so that he could kill her in prison, and urges her to escape.

Inexplicable events happen one after another. While visiting, her father Jotaro Kujo reveals a terrifying truth and mentions a man named Dio. Will Jolyne Cujoh ever free herself from this ‘stone ocean’ that is a prison? Amid this, a century-old feud between Dio and the Joestars enters its climax.”

