JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure’s First Edition Manga Proves Its Creator Hasn’t Age

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has spent decades telling the story of the Joestars, first introducing the heroes of the series fighting vampire, eventually giving way to Stand Battles. With the series beginning in 1987, one fan has managed to find a copy of a first-edition printing of Phantom Blood, which has a picture of Hirohiko Araki that has fans questioning whether or not the mangaka ever ages.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure had a big year in 2021, with the series bringing the anime adaptation of its sixth part, Stone Ocean, to Netflix, introducing a number of viewers to the story of Jolyne Cujoh, the daughter of Jotaro who unfortunately found herself dragged into the family business. With last year also seeing the arrival of a new spin-off manga that takes us back to the days of Stardust Crusaders and Diamond Is Unbreakable, this year is going to have to present fans with some big events to keep up with what we saw arrive in the world of the Joestars.

Reddit User Mr_Kanlowski shared images from the first printed edition of the first storyline of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure to other Joestar fans, continuing the debate of whether Hirohiko Araki does in fact age, as the mangaka readies to return to the world of the Joestars in the future with the ninth part of the series, JoJo Lands:

The Stone Ocean premiered its first twelve episodes last year, though the series produced by David Productions has yet to reveal when the show will return with new episodes. With Jolyne struggling to survive her time in a maximum-security prison, she is now attempting to save the life her father who had a radical encounter with the villainous Stand known as Whitesnake. While the first villain of Phantom Blood, Dio Brando, isn’t alive for this new adventure, his nefarious shadow still looms large as a plan was put into motion following his demise that is still haunting the Joestars.

Do you think Araki has aged much over the decades? What has been your favorite entry in the story of the Joestars? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Stands.