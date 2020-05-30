JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Gets Baccano Inspired Opening in Viral Video

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind was the latest season in the franchise created by Hirohiko Araki, following the journey of Giorno Giovanna as he wades through an Italy that is ruled over by the Passione mob, and one fan has decided to cross this anime over with the series known as Baccano to create a stunning fan animation! Taking the characters from the Golden Wind, the fan artist has effortlessly blended them into the opening intro for Baccano, an anime that takes place in 1930s Chicago and seems tailor made for the plot of Giorno Giovanna!

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind followed our altruistic Stand users as they attempted to over take the Passione mafia and while Baccano didn't have any supernatural beings that were linked to each of their characters, it was still steeped in magic itself. Baccano followed characters in a gangland style environment as both alchemy and immortality were blended into the story, injecting a strange new element into "true to life" events!

Twitter Artist SmokedHam shared this impressive Twitter Animation that you can find on their Official Account via this link, which effortlessly blends together the crime filled environment of the Golden Wind with that of the slightly more realistic world of Baccano!

If you haven't had the chance to experience the crime laden anime known as Baccano, the official description reads as such:

"During the early 1930s in Chicago, the transcontinental train, Flying Pussyfoot, is starting its legendary journey that will leave a trail of blood all over the country. At the same time in New York, the ambitious scientist Szilard and his unwilling aide Ennis are looking for missing bottles of the immortality elixir. In addition, a war between the mafia groups is getting worse. On board the Advena Avis, in 1711, alchemists are about to learn the price of immortality. Based on the award-winning light novels of the same name, Baccano! follows several events that initially seem unrelated, both in time and place, but are part of a much bigger story—one of alchemy, survival, and immortality. Merging these events together are the kindhearted would-be thieves, Isaac and Miria, connecting various people, all of them with their own hidden ambitions and agendas, and creating lifelong bonds and consequences for everyone involved."

What do you think of the fusion between these two gangster filled anime series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of gangster animes!

