Golden Wind Fan Creates Horrifying JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Jar

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure prides itself on not just creating disturbing and strange Stands, but absolutely mind bending characters that look like they would never fit into the real world, not only with their individual fashion senses, but with their statures too boot. Such is the case with the mob boss of Polpo, one of the first members of Passione that Giorno Giovanna meets following his battle against Bucciarati in the fifth season of the franchise, Golden Wind. Now, one fan has done justice to the dearly departed mafia member that truly captures the aesthetic of one of the more insane characters that has appeared in Hirohiko Araki’s franchise.

Reddit User and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fan GoshDarnit02496 shared this amazing recreation of the man behind the Stand of Black Sabbath, a being that had the ability to hide within the shadows and steal the souls of anyone that may have had the misfortune of putting out a lighter that was within their employ at the time:

When Giorno was given a task to join the Passione mafia, he was given the lighter that activated the ability of Black Sabbath, not knowing what he would unleash if the flame extinguished and was re-ignited. With Giovanna unfortunately setting himself up as a target for the shadow dwelling Stand , it was easily the most difficult battle for the Joestar descendant in the early days of the fifth season.

Luckily, Giorno’s smarts and the abilities of his Stand, Golden Wind, he was able to avoid any final blows from Black Sabbath and managed to turn the tables on Polpo, the gangster who operated from within a prison cell, by disguising a gun as one of the enemy’s bananas! Needless to say, it was an ingenious way of claiming victory and allowed not only Giorno the chance to join the Passione mob, but gave Bucciarati Polpo’s old position within the Italian mafia.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, and toys.