JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Golden Wind’s Big Missed Opportunity

With JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind having completed its initial run in Japan and beginning its run for North American audiences via Cartoon Network’s Toonami, we couldn’t shake the feeling that the fifth season of the long running franchise was missing something. With the introduction of Giorno Giovanna and his Stand of Golden Wind, the fifth storyline of Araki’s franchise was a fantastic one but it was missing one big component that would have linked it to the story arcs of the past, specifically the connection between Giorno and his father Dio Brando. With Dio being arguably the biggest villain that the franchise has to offer, it still amazes us that not a peep was ever mentioned in terms of Giorno discovering the identity of his father or how it might have affected him.

While Giorno never learns about the identity of his father being an immortal, evil vampire, it definitely seems like the biggest missed opportunity of the fifth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure when all was said and done. With Giovanna having both the DNA of the Joestar line and Dio himself, the revelation of this fact could have added a giant emotional beat to the Italian story overall. How would Giorno react to learning the mystery of his father? Would it change his life goals when all was said and done?

Another aspect of the father and son bond that could have potentially been explored was to dive into the idea of whether any of Dio’s vampirism had traveled with his DNA into his son. Could Giorno have accessed some vampiric abilities from his father? Could Golden Wind have had the ability to stop time like The World? Perhaps neither of these were possibilities but they still would have created some fantastic story beats for the season.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.