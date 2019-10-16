JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Golden Wind Unleashes Puppy Cosplay

The most recent season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure may have put a cap on the adventures of Giorno Giovanna and his Stand, Golden Wind, but that isn’t stopping fans from expressing their enthusiasm for the fifth season. Of course, when I say “fans”, I’m referring to both humans and animals, as one hilarious cosplay has a little chihuahua dressing up like the current leader of the Passione mafia. Though a sixth season hasn’t been confirmed, an upcoming OVA for the franchise, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, will follow one of the supporting characters from Diamond Is Unbreakable.

Instagram User SproutPups shared the regal display, with the tiny canine wearing the exact same attire as the fifth protagonist of the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure franchise, though the chihuahua does not appear to have a similar dog Stand watching its back:

The fashion style of all the characters of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is unique and often ridiculous, though even more so when displayed for all to see on the world’s smallest breed of dog. Though the franchise itself does in fact have a Stand User who is a canine with one of the supporting characters of the third season, Stardust Crusaders. Iggy, the caffeine gum loving terrier, wields the power of the Stand, The Fool, but unfortunately died during the events of the season.

Golden Wind was the fifth and concluded part of Hirohiko Araki’s series. It follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and fans can currently check out the series on Crunchyroll. The fifth season was received so well that fans are currently anxious to see when the next part of the manga will get the anime treatment too.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.