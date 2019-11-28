JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Unites Villains Of The Golden Wind

While Diavolo gets a lot of the spotlight as the main antagonist of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, there were numerous other blood thirsty gangsters that unleashed their Stands upon Giorno and company. With a faction of the Passione mob looking to overtake the mafia by killing Diavolo, Giorno and his friends originally were attempting to stop them while simultaneously saving the life of the boss’ daughter Trish. Now, one cosplayer has brought together the villains of Risotto and Melone!

Instagram User SpellCardRules shared her interpretations of both Risotto and Melone, two of the antagonists of Golden Wind that were looking to take down Diavolo and make the Passione mob their own to lead using their respective Stands of Baby Face and Metallica:

Both villains have quite unique Stands with Melone’s Baby Face having the more difficult to understand abilities. Appearing as a computer, Melone’s Stand will create a being that targets whatever opponent that Melone wishes to eliminate. Risotto’s on the other hand, Metallica, holds powers similar to the X-Men’s Magneto, using its ability to manipulate metal to perform insane tasks such as filling an opponents mouth with razor blades. Needless to say, these two villains have a pair of the most unique Stands in the universe of the Joestar family.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.