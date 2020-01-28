JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Releases Artwork for Upcoming Escape Game

The fifth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure may have just landed on Cartoon Network’s Toonami through a brand new English dub, but the original series being released in Japan has concluded for some time now. With the story of Giorno Giovanna and his pals attempting to take over the Passione mafia having wrapped, fans won’t have to wait long to re-enter the world of Stands like the Golden Wind! An escape room in Japan which places Giorno and his friends into a dangerous museum has already opened and given us a brand new look into a key visual as well as merchandise unique to this “Gold Experience”!

Escape Rooms have become quite the phenomenon not only in North America, but across the world. With teams normally attempting to solve puzzles to escape from a given scenario, many of these games have been able to model themselves after popular franchises such as JoJo. This latest escape room is currently running in Japan, giving us a brand new story where participants can help Giorno, Bucciarati, and the rest of the gang as they attempt to escape a deadly museum that offers a brand new story for the series.

Anime News Network broke the news regarding the new merchandise and key visual that give fans a brand new way to enter into the world of Dio Brando’s son. While there are currently no plans for this Escape Room to come to North America, perhaps if enough fans are able to let their voices be heard, we’ll see it come to our neck of the woods at some point in the future.

While the prospective sixth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Stone Ocean, has yet to be confirmed, it’s clear that the Hirohiko Araki spawned franchise will continue ramping up in popularity as more fans learn about this strange world.

Would you like to see this Golden Wind Escape Room come to North America? Will you be travelling to Japan to attend? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. As of this writing, five part of the series have officially received anime adaptations and fans are anxiously waiting to find out about the others.

