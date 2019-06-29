JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Reportedly Getting One-Hour Special

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is knee deep in the final battle of the series as the remnants of the Bucciarati Gang now find themselves facing off against Diavolo and the power of King Crimson. But with the pace of the anime so far, and with so few episodes left in this iteration of the series, fans were wondering if anything was going to be left out or sped past in order to get to the finale.

But that might not be the case as Moetron News reports that the series will have a one-hour, final episode special. But the exact timing of this special makes it pretty interesting.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“JoJo Part 5 Golden Wind” will have a final episode special (1-hour) on July 28th 20:00 JST on Tokyo MX; which is on a Sunday. However JoJo airs on Fridays at a different timeslot. This may be a special that airs after the regularly scheduled final episode https://t.co/4mPx0s1StL pic.twitter.com/zWdwK01fTq — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd8I8) June 28, 2019

As Moetron News states, the “final episode special” will air on July 28th in Japan. This is a Sunday, and the series normally airs on Fridays. Moetron News suggests that this may mean that this one-hour special will air after the official final episode of the series, but this is all still unconfirmed at this point. When the special episode is officially announced, fans will hopefully find out what kind of content it will.

It could either be a one-hour special to bring the series to an end (which could be nice considering the uneven 39 episode order of Golden Wind), or could even be a special adapting some of the side content from this series not in the anime. But in that same breath, it could also just be an one-hour special recapping the events of Golden Wind. So while it seems like this one-hour special is set in stone, take it with a healthy amount of salt until we find out its offered content.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and currently airing part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.