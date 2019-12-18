JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Golden Wind Genderbent Cosplay Shows Off Melone’s BabyFace

The Execution Team in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind gave us the major threat that Giorno Giovanna and the rest of his team had to face in attempting to make the Passione mafia their own. In encountering this strange group of Stand Users, they had to battle one of the most terrifying, and strange, members of the group in the form of Melone and his Stand, Baby Face. Though the protagonists of the fifth season eventually were able to defeat this threat, Melone left an impression as one of the weirdest Stand User in both ability and fashion sense. Now, one cosplayer has decided to create a unique cosplay of the character, bringing this gangster to life!

Instagram User and Cosplayer Eisceu shared her amazing cosplay that gives Melone a genderbending appearance that retains the strange fashion of the original version, giving fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind a nice visit back into the world of Italy’s Passione Mob:

Melone, as part of Passione’s Execution Team, attempts to perform a coup of their own, attempting to kill Diavolo’s daughter and learn the identity of their boss. What is most ironic in this plan is that the head of the mob is eventually revealed to want Trish dead as well, proving that the members of this rag tag group of assassins should have done a bit more research before heading off and attempting to take the mob for themselves.

Baby Face, Melone’s Stand, is certainly one of the weirdest to be found in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and considering how crazy others are, this is no small feat. Spawning from a computer and hunting its targets after being born from a random target, the Stand came closer than most to killing Giorno and the gang, but was ultimately defeated.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.