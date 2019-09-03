JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Cosplayer Teases Uncanny Trish Look

Trish is of the the main focal points of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s fifth season, Golden Wind. The major tie to the mysterious mob boss of the Passione crime family, Trish is the unwanted daughter to the terrifying Diavolo. With Giorno Giovanna and his crew attempting to protect her at first, only to deliver her into the waiting hands of Diavolo, it is revealed to them that her father is simply trying to kill her himself and thus the war against Passione begins. Now, one Bizarre fan has decided to create her own amazing interpretation of the character, bringing Trish to life following Golden Wind’s conclusion!

Reddit User ForestaNoire shared her amazing makeup job that truly gives us one of the best interpretations of the animated Trish, who looks like she could be summoning her Stand, Spicy Lady, at any moment:

Trish, luckily, is one of the characters that manages to escape the fifth season with her life, with several of Giorno’s crew falling to Diavolo and/or his minions during the process. When she is fighting against the Stand, Notorious BIG, on an airplane in flight, she discovers her own inner power with the Stand, Spicy Lady (or Spice Girl in the original Japanese version). The Stand has the ability to not just unleash a torrent of machine gun punches at Trish’s opponents, but also can change the malleability of surfaces and objects within her range, changing them to a rubber like substance.

The final time we ever see Trish is in the finale of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, wherein her devilish father is finally defeated thanks to Giorno’s Requiem Stand. It’s unclear as to whether or not she joins Giorno’s Passione mob, that he takes control of following the defeat of King Crimson, though we’d imagine that her father’s line of work isn’t the type of occupation she’d envision for herself. With each installment of JoJo following a new generation, and frequently bringing back older characters into new roles, Trish could always return to the franchise at some point in the future.

What do you think of this uncanny cosplay that brings Trish to life from Golden Wind? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and most recent part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.