‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Part 5 Introduces Trish Una

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind has brought the Bucciarati Gang together after they had successfully completed their first mission to retrieve Polpo’s hidden fortune, but with Bucciarati’s new promotion to Capo comes new challenges.

Bucciarati and his team have been tasked with a mission direct from the Passione boss, protecting his daughter Trish Una from hitmen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After successfully retrieving Polpo’s hidden fortune at the top of the episode and getting promoted into Polpo’s former Capo position, one of the many responsibilities he’s taken on is guarding Trish Una. Trish, who first appears wearing a custodian’s outfit in order to keep herself hidden, is the mysterious boss’ daughter. Though she has never met her father directly, and her mother never knew his true alias either, the hidden boss has ordered her protection.

It turns out that she is being attacked by Stand Users who have turned against Passione, and needs Stand Users to protect her in return. But at first glance, she isn’t going to just sit back and be told what to do lightly. Her first interaction with the Bucciarati Gang has her put a knife to Narancia’s face after he touches her, and when she’s introduced fully, she changes into a much bolder outfit.

After using the bathroom, she uses Fugo’s jacket to dry her hands and then orders them to bring her all sorts of fancy goods that she needs to get through her day. Though there’s a hint that there is much more to Trish than she lets on, it’s not quite explored yet. All that’s known is that she has a famous father that no one really knows or even has seen. Now she’s stuck in a terrible situation surrounded by those who want to kill her.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The series officially began October 5 in Japan, and can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.