‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind’ Licensed By VIZ Media

The fourth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is set to premiere on Japanese television in October, but North American fans of the hit anime series can rejoice. VIZ Media has picked up the rights for home media, online, and television broadcast rights as North American master distributor for the franchise.

Announcement: VIZ has acquired the rights to the JOJO’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind anime! This announcement is worth its weight in gold! pic.twitter.com/CuYA4ClnnN — VIZ (@VIZMedia) July 6, 2018

The news comes on the heels of the first trailer for the colorful anime which dropped last week when its cast was also formally announced. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, which adapts Part 5 of the series, is currently scheduled for a premiere in October. The voice cast for the series currently includes Kenshou Ono as Giorno Giovanna, Yuichi Nakamura as Bruno Bucciarati, Daiki Yamashita as Narancia Ghirga, Junya Enoki as Pannacotta Fugo, Kousuke Torumi as Guido Mista, and Junichi Suwabe as Leone Abbachio.

For those unfamiliar with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, the series was originally created by Hirohiko Araki. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series was first published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987 and is currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 121 volumes.

The series has sold over 100 million copies and is the best-selling manga series in history and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that began in 2012 and has run for over 100 episodes and spans the first four major arcs of the series.

