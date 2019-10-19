JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Reveals Final Blu-ray Cover Art

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure wrapped up its fifth season, Golden Wind, earlier this year. and it was probably the best received in the series thus far. It might be because the franchise now has more eyes on it than ever, but it also might be because fans really fell in love with the Bucciarati Gang at the center. The Bucciarati Gang was a group of punks with hearts of gold, and each member has graced each cover of the home video release in Japan thus far. And now they’re all back together for the final one.

The official Twitter account for the series shared a look at the final volume of the Blu-ray and DVD release, which is currently scheduled to release in Japan on November 13th, and the cover features a solemn final look at the Bucciarati Gang.

Volume 10 of the home video release in Japan includes Episodes 37-39 of the series, and probably explains why the final cover is such a solemn affair. The final arc of Golden Wind also led to a few major losses, and it meant that the final moments of the series were quite bittersweet. Although Giorno Giovanna is at a new place in life, it’s not without its sacrifices.

Golden Wind was the fifth and concluded part of Hirohiko Araki’s series. It follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and fans can currently check out the series on Crunchyroll. The fifth season was received so well that fans are currently anxious to see when the next part of the manga will get the anime treatment too.

The English dub of the series will soon be making its debut on Adult Swim’s Toonami block, too, and the cast was confirmed to include Phillip Reich as Giorno Giovanna, Ray Chase as Bruno Bucciarati, Mick Lauer as Leone Abbachio, Sean Chiplock as Guido Mista, Kyle McCarley as Narancia Ghirga, and Ethan Murray as Pannacotta Fugo.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.