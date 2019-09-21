JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Reveals Stunning Watch Collection

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has an interesting relationship with time, and this is especially true with the fifth iteration of the series Golden Wind. Hirohiko Araki’s fashion forward series has seen plenty of collaborations with major fashion brands over its tenure as the real world tries to tap into the magical flair of the original series, but this latest one has certainly taken fans by surprise as the characters of Golden Wind now adorn special collaborative watches. Now fans are wondering if they’ll be able to stop and rewind time too.

Seiko Watch has announced plans to release right 1,000 limited production watches beginning on November 22nd in Japan, and will feature the Seiko 5 Sports brand of the watches with colors and special design inspired by the heroes and villains of the Golden Wind series.

Jojo collaborates with Seiko Watch ! Time stops ? pic.twitter.com/GAUlhVoVeu — otakujp (@otakucalendarjp) September 19, 2019

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind was the fifth and now concluded part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and fans can currently check out the series on Crunchyroll. The fifth season was received so well that fans are currently anxious to see when the next part of the manga will get the anime treatment too.

Giorno Giovanna’s Stand ability featured the godlike power to erase time and rewind it at his leisure, so that’s why these watches are a particularly hilarious team-up for the franchise. These Seiko 5 Sports watches feature designs inspired by Giorno Giovanna himself, the main villain Diavolo, and the Bucciarati Gang with Bruno Bucciarati, Guido Mista, Leone Abbacchio, Narancia Ghirga, Pannacotta Fugo, and Trish Una.

The fifth iteration of the series continues a trend of refined character designs in the series as it trims down the bulkier bodies seen in Stardust Crusaders, and has bolder line work than Diamond is Unbreakable. That’s probably why it’s a perfect fit for more fashion collaborations like this!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.