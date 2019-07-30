JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Creator Tasked with Creating 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Poster

It might not seem like it yet, but 2019 is more than halfway done. In a matter of days, August will rear its head to usher in the start of Fall, and it won’t take long for Winter to follow. With 2020 on the horizon, anime fans are looking to Japan as it prepares to host the next summer Olympic Games, and they have good reason to keep eye on the event.

After all, there’s no doubt anime will play a large role in the games, and a brand-new announcement confirmed JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure will play some role to boot.

Natalie went live with a report recently informing fans of a Tokyo 2020 update. It turns out Hirohiko Araka, the creator of JoJo, has been officially tasked with designing the poster for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Araki will be joined by other artists who have been asked to make artwork for the Tokyo 2020 games. For instance, Naomi Urasawa has been asked to design posters for the Olympic Games. Fans will know this artist best for their work on Monster as well as 20th Century Boys. Each of these famed artists will be backed by a team of skilled Japanese creators who will provide lettering, photography, graphic design, and more.

This new announcement has fans of JoJo excited, and it is easy to see why. Araki has long been heralded as a top artist in Japan given his work on JoJo. The artist has a very distinct style which leans into the extravagant. Fans of Araki imagine this upcoming poster will be colorful to say the least, and they would not say no to a JoJo Easter egg if possible. After all, the Joestar clan can be plenty motivational when called upon… that is, if you know which hero to ask.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and currently airing part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.