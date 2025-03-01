JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Shares Major News For Those Who Want to Celebrate JoJo Day

This year’s JoJo Day is looking to once again celebrate the anime franchise created by Hirohiko Araki, as fans cross their fingers that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure will reveal some big news. Unfortunately, the event is only taking place in Japan, leaving Western fans out of luck if they were hoping to see the celebration live without hopping on a plane. As fans continue to speculate about what the future holds for the Joestars, JoJo Day has some great news for those who are hoping to see the event live. Needless to say, those hoping to see an announcement on the Steel Ball Run anime live might just have their wish come true.

JoJo Day will be available to stream live, though you will have to pay to get the chance to see what revelations are shared when it comes to the Joestars. The stream will cost around $40 USD and there’s good reason to reserve your place for the online side of this event sooner rather than later. Should you purchase the stream before March 16th, you will have the chance to watch the “After Talk” a summary with some of the biggest names that will be making an appearance. This includes the voice actors responsible for Jonathan Joestar (Kazuyuki Okitsu), Jotaro Kujo (Daisuke Ono), Leone Abbacchio (Junichi Suwabe), and more. You can secure your place for the JoJo Stream by clicking here.

JoJo Day Possibilities

The biggest thing that JoJo Day could announce is an anime adaptation of the Steel Ball Run. Taking place after Stone Ocean, this next chapter for the Joestars will be far different from any of its predecessors. The story of Johnny Joestar takes place in an alternate reality that focuses on a horse race across North America, in which numerous Stand users are attempting to win to make their dreams come true.

The wait for Steel Ball Run has been especially long for those who love the original manga. Often, Johnny’s story is considered to be peak JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure as the fast pace and wild Stand battles help push the storyline to serious heights. Since this takes place in an alternate reality, the arc focuses on new characters that have quite a bit in common with the original universe that started it all.

The JOJOLands Stands Tall

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s anime might be on hiatus but the manga is still going strong with The JOJOLands. Following the new protagonists, Jodio and Dragona Joestar, the latest entry is one that sees the stars attempting to pull off heists to make sure they are financially taken care of. With around twenty chapters in the tank, we might be waiting years to see this story animated since both Steel Ball Run and JoJolion will need to be brought to life if the anime adaptation follows the source material.

Want to see what lies ahead for the Joestars?