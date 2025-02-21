JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Teases New Wild Event Alongside JOJO Day (With Surprise For Stand Fans)

This year’s JOJO Day has a lot riding on its shoulders, as anime fans are wondering if the much-anticipated event will finally confirm JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s return to the anime world. Since the conclusion of Stone Ocean on Netflix, Stand-enthusiasts have wondered if David Production will be making a comeback to give viewers the long-awaited story of Johnny Joestar in the Steel Ball Run. To get fans hyped for a big year for the Joestars, the beloved anime franchise has announced a brand new event to take place in Shibuya, Japan that not only will celebrate the Hirohiko Araki series but will reveal a giant balloon of a fan-favorite character.

The upcoming event will begin prior to JOJO Day starting on March 21st, running until April 28th. On top of having a slew of merchandise and edibles that are based on the Joestar franchise, the event will also inflate a balloon that will bring back the Stardust Crusader Iggy, a rambunctious canine that loves coffee-flavored chewing gum. Standing over three meters tall, the inflatable will stand from April 1st to April 14th but we can assure you that this is not an April Fool’s joke. With the Shibuya Excel Hotel Tokyu establishment offering quite a few Joestar goodies, it’s clear that the anime franchise is going all-out for this year’s JOJO Day.

JoJo Has The Goods

On top of the giant Iggy balloon, the JoJo x Shibuya event will also feature plenty of collectibles for Stand fans. Beginning today, you can make reservations at the hotel to get in on the Joestar extravaganza by clicking here. Hilariously, on top of the merchandise which you can check out below, the hotel will have a JoJo-themed cafe set up with unique dishes to promote the anime franchise based on the story of the Joestars. Dishes like “It Depends on The Customer” and “The Opposite of Pork is Salmon” are just the tip of the iceberg.

A Joestar Future

When it comes to the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime adaptation, many believe that the next season will focus on a horse race across the United States of America. Thanks to the events of the Stone Ocean finale, a new reality will be focused on that sees racers attempting to claim victory to have their hearts’ desires come true. At present, David Production has not confirmed that it will make a comeback though considering the recent series has only been helmed by this production house, many are betting that they’ll return for Johnny Joestar’s tale.

When it comes to the manga, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is currently focusing on the story of Jodio and Dragona in The JOJOLands. In seeing these siblings attempting to make sure that their mother is financially secure, creator Hirohiko Araki is taking the series in some wild directions.

