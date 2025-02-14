JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Reveals New Details About Long-Awaited Event

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s anime adaptation has been absent for quite some time. Since Jolyne Kujo’s story came to an end with the grand finale of Stone Ocean, Joestar fans have been waiting with baited breath for any news regarding the series television comeback. This spring, many anime fans’ prayers might be answered as JoJo Day is once again set to hit Japan. The annual event normally has big hints at the future of the franchise and it appears as though some major new details have dropped to let fans know that this JoJo Day is one that you won’t want to miss.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This year’s JoJo Day is set to take place on April 12th this spring, with the promotional image seeing the current Joestars that have appeared in the television to date once again assembling. Ironically enough, the new details revealed for this event mirror the time when Stone Ocean’s anime was announced, leading many to believe that David Production might be set to make a comeback. Of course, the next storyline that many expect will hit the small screen is Steel Ball Run, the storyline that is regarded as one of Hirohiko Araki’s best to date for the anime franchise.

Bandai Namco

JoJo Day 2025

This year’s JoJo Day is planning to bring together some of the biggest voice actors from the series. This list includes Kazuyuki Okitsu (the voice of Jonathan Joestar), Daisuke Ono (the voice of Jotaro Kujo), and Junichi Suwave (the voice of Leone Abbacchio) who are some of the biggest names of the series. While this far from confirms that any of these voice actors will be a part of what it is to come, it helps solidify how big the upcoming event is planning to be. Also in attendance will be the “JO STARS”, the band responsible for creating several of the series legendary tracks.

You can check out a brand new visual of the Joestars assembling once again, as this year’s JoJo Day is once again planning on to dive into both the past and explore the future. It’s been some time since Stone Ocean released its season finale so fingers crossed that JoJo Day will truly reveal some major news on the anime front.

What is Steel Ball Run Exactly?

Steel Ball Run is unlike any other storyline that the Joestars have been a part of so far, taking place in an alternate universe that is quite different from the one we last saw. The story of Johnny Joestar and Gyro Zeppeli is one that takes place long into the past of the United States of America, creating a horse race wherein the winner gets whatever their heart desires.

One of the most wild aspects of this series is that many of the Stand battles take place while characters are on horseback. Thanks to this fact, the battles themselves can be exceptionally fast paced as most of the contestants don’t want to ultimately lose the overall race. Even though this storyline takes place in an alternate reality, fans can expect some familiar faces, albeit very different ones, making appearances.

Want to stay in the loop when it comes to all things Joestar? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Official Website