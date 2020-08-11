JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Imagines Jonathan's Bloody Vampire Makeover

✖

Hirohiko Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure might be one of the longest running and most popular manga and anime franchises today, but it could have looked a lot different if Jonathan Joestar had been turned into a vampire during his battles against Dio Brando if this bloody cosplay is anything to go by! It was a serious with relatively humble beginnings because while the series indeed had exaggerated characters with even more exaggerated personalities, it started out as a story about a pair of brothers fighting over smaller familial issues like purposefully kicking one another in the face.

But just as Araki is now known for the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure stories today, the events of Phantom Blood quickly started to involve all sorts of otherworldly entities. Dio Brando became an immortal vampire, and thus Jonathan decided to train in the art of harnessing the power of the sun to defeat his brother once and for all. But what would have happened if Jonathan decided to become the vampire instead of Dio? What if he were the villainous one? Now one fan has awesomely brought this idea to life through cosplay!

Artist @inna.perina (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) was so inspired by artist @scornical_doods (who you can find more work from on Instagram here)'s concept art for a vampire version of Jonathan Joestar that they had to bring it to life through cosplay. Not only is it a much more frightening look for the JoJo than we could ever expect to see in the official series, but it definitely makes for a great alternate universe take on the franchise! You can check out the excellent cosplay below:

The JoJo's Bizarre Adventure franchise has only gotten more, well, bizarre in the years since Phantom Blood, and with Araki exploring an alternate universe in the newest parts of the series perhaps there's still room for more vampire action someday? Stands and vampires were key in Part 3, and they would be pretty cool to see in a future adventure! But what do you think of the idea?

How different would the series look if Jonathan actually became a vampire during the events of Phantom Blood? Where does Jonathan rank among your favorite JoJos? Where does Phantom Blood rank among your favorite JoJo's Bizarre Adventure parts? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

