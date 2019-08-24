This JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Puts an Ultimate Genderbent Spin on Kars

Hirohiko Araki’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is one of the most popular, and longest running action manga and anime franchises in the world, and has debuted many fan favorite heroes and villains over the course of its tenure. That’s made it a popular avenue for artists to bring to life through cosplay, and fans have already found a bunch of cool new ways to honor each of these favorites.

One of the coolest spins has an artist bending the gender of a fan favorite for a new interpretation, and a recent major example was crafted by Cosplay Artist @pyprpypr (who you can find on Instagram here), with a genderbent take on the leader of the Pillar Men, Kars.

@pyprpypr put a cool spin on Kars’ Ultimate Life Form look, and you’d think it be tough to do considering how much skin Kars shows in the original series. @pyprpypr absolutely nails the look, and is a good real life example of why Kars was such a fierce presence in the original series. Kars plays an integral role in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure as the designer of the Stone Mask, brought about the vampire threat, and many more “ripples” throughout the rest of the franchise.

Introduced in Battle Tendency, Kars and his powerful Pillar Men warriors are constantly in such of even greater immortality. Wanting to evolve their weakness to the sun as vampires, Kars follows his ambitions to a sadistic degree to the point where he becomes one of the strongest beings alive. But even with all of this, Joseph winning at the end of the day is why Battle Tendency is one of the major fan favorite iterations of the franchise.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is one of the longest running series in the magazine overall. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.