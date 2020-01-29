Lil Nas X Becomes Zendaya’s Stand in This JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Mash-Up

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is an anime franchise that is in every respect bizarre. From the crazy fashion senses of its characters, heroes and villains alike, to the insane scenarios that the Stand wielding characters find themselves in, it’s clear that parallels can be found in the real world if you’re looking hard enough. Recently, at the Grammy’s, perhaps no style was closer to the franchise created by Hirohiko Araki than the suit worn by Lil Nas! Now, one fan has decided to imagine what if Lil Nas found himself as the Stand for the actress Zendaya!

Lil Nas at the recent celebration for music sported a pink suit and cowboy hat that made him stick out among the already unique styles that celebrities showed off. With Zendaya recently wearing an outfit that makes her look like the protagonist of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders himself, Jotaro Kujo. Seeing the obvious reference, it was only a matter of time until some JoJo fans merged the anime universe with our own!

Twitter User AdaTheeDemigod shared the hilarious images that see Lil Nas becoming a Stand for Zendaya as sports a look that is amazingly similar to that of the wielder of Star Platinum and the man who finally laid to rest the villainous vampire that was Dio Brando:

OMFG!!! WHO MADE THIS?! 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/hB4Fzc1lIt — ♥ President of the Men w/ Bubble Butts Fan Club ♥ (@AdaTheeDemigod) January 27, 2020

Jotaro Kujo will be returning, hopefully, in the upcoming sixth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. His daughter, Jolyne, is the protagonist of the story arc that sees her attempting to free herself from a maximum security prison. With a Stand of her own dubbed “Stone Free”, Jolyne is attempting to clear her name while simultaneously save her father’s life.

What do you think of this hilarious mash-up between JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Lil Nas, and Zendaya?

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. As of this writing, five part of the series have officially received anime adaptations and fans are anxiously waiting to find out about the others.