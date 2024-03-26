JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Shares First Look at New Lisa Lisa Spin Off

Each new storyline of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure focuses on a new Joestar, or Joestars, taking the reins, but the beloved anime franchise has brought back figures from the series' past to partake in the present. One way that JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has been able to bring back old characters is via manga spin-offs that will give new life to classic favorites. In a new compilation arriving this year, Joseph Joestar's mentor, Lisa Lisa, is set to take center stage and a new look has arrived online.

For those who need a refresher on Battle Tendency, this was the second major arc of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Following Phantom Blood and the battle featuring Jonathan Joestar and Dio Brando, the second arc focused on the smart-mouthed Joseph as he fought against the nefarious Kars and his vampiric Pillar Men. Much like the first entry, Battle Tendency didn't have any Stands to speak of, mostly focusing on the power of the Ripple. Joseph was able to learn this technique due to the rigorous training schedule of Lisa Lisa, who would often hurl life-or-death scenarios at the anime protagonist to make sure he was ready for the challenges to come.

Lisa Lisa Returns

(Photo: Shueisha)

The upcoming compilation will take the three chapters of Lisa Lisa's spin-off, "The King of Infinity" and place them into one easy-to-read installment. The side story sees Lisa Lisa receive a Stand of her own, and while it isn't created by series originator Hirohiko Araki, it is tackled by mangaka Junjo Shindo who might be best known for creating Gantz and Inuyashiki. While no anime adaptation has been confirmed for this side series, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan proves that there is room in the world for a JoJo side story on the small screen. The compilation will hit Japan next month on April 18th.

Following the end of Stone Ocean's anime, David Production has been silent on creating a new season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Should the series continue, it would most likely jump to Steel Ball Run, the arc that followed Jolyne and focused on a very different story than that of Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary.

Which JoJo character would you love to see receive their own spin-off story? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.

Via JoJo_News