JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Reveals New Short Story With Lisa Lisa

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is currently telling the story of Jolyne Cujoh and her adventures in prison via Netflix’s Stone Ocean adaptation, but the franchise created by Hirohiko Araki is following a number of different characters via its spin-offs. Now, it seems that 2022 is going to take the opportunity to explore an old character that never got a Stand of her own, as Battle Tendency’s Lisa Lisa is set to make a comeback in a new manga story.

The story itself will hit the printed page this March, running under the name of “King of Infinity” which will bring back the master of the RIpple that helped train Joseph Joestar in how to fight and better master his abilities. When Lisa Lisa appeared throughout the story of Battle Tendency, she never exhibited the ability to draw out a Stand, instead harnessing the energy of the Ripple to fight vampires such as the Pillarmen. Though she and Joseph were able to survive the experience against this nefarious band of vampires, and their leader Kars, they lost a dear friend in Caesar Zeppoli, who died in a battle against the blood-sucker Wamu.

The upcoming short story will be written by Junjo Shindo, who previously had worked on a spin-off novel for the series Gantz, which sees regular people brought back from the dead and forced to win back their lives by battling against aliens in a brutal series of events that normally didn’t hold anything back.

Lisa Lisa herself never returned to the main series of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure following her arrival in Battle Tendency, with the story of the Joestars continuing on without her and bringing the concept of Stands to the attention of the anime genre. Needless to say, it will be interesting to see how the heroine interacts with the idea of Stands and whether she will receive one herself before the short story comes to a close.

On top of this story, the franchise by Hirohiko Araki also announced that a new spin-off was being created for the temperamental pup, Iggy, who was a pivotal part in the story of Stardust Crusaders, but lost his life in one of the final battles of the series.

What do you think of Lisa Lisa’s return? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.

Via JoJo_Wiki