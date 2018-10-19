‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Fans Find the Perfect Live-Action Double

Hirohiko Araki’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is one of the most popular anime and manga series out there because of Araki’s wild character designs and inventive fashion that fans can only dream of.

But sometimes the characters make their way into reality, and fans took notice of someone who would make a perfect live-action portrayal of Part 6‘s Enrico Pucci.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Manga

Game

Netflix Adaptation pic.twitter.com/6uU6EAMqeZ — Headless Nick 🎃 (@KingEphemera) October 16, 2018

YouTube and Twitch personality Etika modeled for a bit in his early 20s, and naturally due to his popularity and fame, fans have uncovered his early work and noticed how one of his high fashion spreads looks like it would make a great live-action version of Pucci’s dress from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

Enrico Pucci is the main antagonist of Part 6 of the main series, Stone Ocean, which takes place in the 2010s and follows Jolyne Cujoh, daughter of Stardust Crusaders‘ Jotaro as she’s accused of a crime she didn’t commit. After she’s imprisoned, she finds herself tangled in a long standing plot of series antagonist Dio and Pucci, a devout follower of the famous vampire.

Pucci’s most known for his long robe, and fans have been drawn to Etika’s pose as a way of uniting the two even further. Pucci’s Stand Ability allows him to steal the stands and memories of others, but now it’s just a matter of imagining what kind of Stand Ability Etika would bring to the table as well. With his strong personality, it could be anything and it would still be a fantastic power.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.

The series has sold over 100 million copies, one of the best-selling manga series in history, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure currently has an anime adaptation that began in 2012 and has run for over 100 episodes and spans the first five major arcs of the series.