JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Now Available on Shonen Jump Digital Catalog

Hirohiko Araki’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is one of the longest running, and most popular action manga and anime franchises today, but there are a ton of fans who have only experienced the anime’s interpretation of events. While Viz Media has made the original volumes of the manga available in the past, now the series is more accessible than ever as it has joined Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump vault.

This means that with a monthly subscription to the service, Shonen Jump fans will now have access to the manga releases for the first three series in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. So now there’s over 200+ chapters of bizarre goodness.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure joins the SJ digital vault! Check out this legendary series by starting your free trial today! https://t.co/5C54Nw4NkL pic.twitter.com/k67xYCNkxJ — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) May 3, 2019

Viz Media confirmed through the Shonen Jump Twitter account that Hirohiko Araki’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is now available through the digital subscription service. There are a few chapters available to read for free, but those who pay for the subscription will get full access from the first three parts of the series. This takes fans from the very beginning with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Phantom Blood, the 60+ chapters of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Battle Tendency, and up to the end of the 150+ chapters of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders.

With many series still coming together, and many new additions to the digital vault such as One-Punch Man, the Shonen Jump app is offering more manga than ever. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and currently airing part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

