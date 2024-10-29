JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Has a New Movie On the Way (and It’s Not What You Think)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has hit the silver screen before and you might be surprised how the anime franchise has done so. In 2017, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable received a live-action film in Japan that followed Josuke Higashikata and the sleepy town of Morioh. Long before this release, Phantom Blood had an original anime movie that was lost to time, receiving a brief theatrical run but eventually being lost to time. In a new report, it has been confirmed that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has a new movie on the way and it might not be what you expect if you’re a fan of all things Joestar.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure as a franchise has found longevity thanks to the dedication of its creator Hirohiko Araki. First starting the series in the 1980s, Araki has been sticking with the Joestar bloodline for decades, using each new arc of the Stand series to follow descendants of the first protagonist, Jonathan Joestar. Most recently, Araki released a new story following siblings Jodio and Dragona as they use their Stands in an effort to pull off wild heists to make sure their mother is financially secure. With twenty chapters into the latest storyline, Araki might be setting the stage for years of The JOJOLands.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s Next Movie

In a recent social media post, the sound director of every JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime season had a big reveal for Stand fans. Yoshikazu Iwanami shared that the franchise is bringing three episodes of the Golden Wind to theaters, choosing some of the biggest installments of Giono Giovanna’s story for movie theaters. While fans might be a tad disheartened that this won’t include new footage or be the introduction of a new season, seeing some of Giorno’s biggest battles on the silver screen is worth checking out.

Here’s the official translation of Iwanami’s post, “We decided to screen episodes 27, 28, and 38. Please wait a little longer to find out when and where they will be screened.” While this post didn’t confirm that the silver screen adventure is making its way to North America, there’s always the possibility that the Joestars will make their way to the West.

Anime Compilation Movies Are Big Business

It should come as no surprise that the Joestars are receiving their own compilation movie based on the success that anime projects of this nature have seen in recent days. Perhaps the biggest example has been Demon Slayer, routinely creating compilation films that will fuse season finales and season openers. Following the success of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, the original movie that remains the biggest anime film of all time, Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps are planning to return to the silver screen with new films that will cap off the series by exploring the Infinity Castle Arc.

As for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s future, the Golden Wind compilation film is the only anime project that has been confirmed. Joestar fans have been crossing their fingers since the conclusion of Stone Ocean that David Production will release a new season that would most likely be Steel Ball Run. The seventh storyline of the franchise is often thought of as one of the greatest arcs of the Joestars and while nothing has been confirmed, it would make sense that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure would dive into this storyline. The story of Johnny Joestar focuses on a horse race across North America and will be quite the sight on the small screen.

