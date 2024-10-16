Marvel’s Miles Morales Just Recreated an Iconic JoJo Meme

If you haven’t been following Marvel Comics recently, you might not realize that Miles Morales is struggling with his own bizarre circumstances thanks to a recent crossover. In the company-wide event, Blood Hunt, Blade was transformed into a villain thanks Varnae possessing his body and he happened to have quite a negative effect on the Spider-Man of Brooklyn. As Miles struggles with his current status as a creature of the night, Morales still has more than enough time to pay homage to the anime scene in some unexpected ways. In the latest issue of Miles Morales: Spider-Man, readers get the opportunity to see what the friendly neighborhood Spidey might look like as a Joestar.

As mentioned in the opening paragraph, Miles was changed into a vampire by a possessed Blade and shockingly, he was not returned to normal once the vampiric scourge ended in Blood Hunt. The supernatural Spider-Man needs some major help in resisting his blood-drinking tendencies and luckily, the King of Wakanda is more than willing to lend a helping hand. Miles now has a new costume made of Vibranium that also regulates his “bio-electricity”, and might just be the trick for getting rid of his fanged side. Unfortunately, Spidey is going to have to immediately test out his suit thanks to a classic villain hitting the scene.

Miles Morales Is Approaching

Throughout some of Miles’ recent adventures, he has been joined on the streets of New York City by new hero Starling. Tiana Toomes has a winged look that helps her in her superhero career but her grandfather is far from a hero. Adrian Toomes, aka the Vulture, is gunning for Tiana’s friend Miles. Arriving on the scene in the closing moments of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #25, the vampiric wall-crawler pulls off a move that would fit right into JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

The meme in question took place during JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders in which Jotaro Kujo approached Dio Brando in the major battle to cap off the season. “Oh ho, are you approaching me?” remains a major scene in Hirohiko Araki’s anime franchise and it might just be the most recognized moment in the anime to date. While there has never been a crossover featuring the Joestars and Miles Morales, it’s clear that the latter is more than willing to pay homage to the anime series.

A Spider-Man Anime?

Surprisingly enough, we have yet to receive an anime series that focuses on either Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man as neither Peter nor Miles have hit this medium with their own story. Perhaps the manga series that will have the best chance of being brought to the screen is Spider-Man: Fake Red, a short story that sees Peter Parker struggling with the symbiote as a new, powerless crime fighter tries to fill his shoes. There have also been several manga series focusing on the wallcrawler, though Fake Red is the most recent and perhaps the most popular.

Marvel, as of late, has been partnering with Shonen Jump to bring some of its biggest heroes to the manga medium. Of the stories that have been created thus far, perhaps none have seen more popularity than Deadpool: Samurai. Not only does Wade Wilson remain a popular character for the comic book company but the series also saw the Merc With A Mouth teaming up with My Hero Academia’s All Might. Should any Marvel manga receive a small-screen adaptation, it would most likely be Deadpool: Samurai.

Want to stay up to date on how the anime world crosses into the comic book scene?