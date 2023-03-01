JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Pulls Several Seasons From Netflix With a Catch

It looks like JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has hit a snag at Netflix. The streaming service has invested heavily in the anime over the past few years, but thanks to new reports, we know some fans will not be able to watch the show as expected on Netflix moving forward. The series is removing a slew of seasons from Netflix's catalog, but as always, there is a catch.

And what might it be? Well, it seems Netflix isn't going to alter its offerings for fans stateside. Right now, the purge is only impacting fans outside of the United States, and more markets could be on the hit list before long.

The update came to light on social media as fans in the United Kingdom noticed the Netflix update. On the last day of February, the site confirmed it would be removing parts one through three of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. As of now, the market doesn't have access to those seasons, and other users in Europe fear they might be hit next. Currently, users in Germany are complaining about their limited access to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and some posts from Canadian fans have gone live.

Of course, users in the United States are still good to go. As of the morning of March 1st, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure parts one through six are available to watch on-site as usual. Other sites like Crunchyroll have access to the anime as well, but of course, shows like Stone Ocean are exclusive to Netflix stateside.

There is no telling what may have prompted this UK purge, but anime fans are hoping JoJo's Bizarre Adventure rights itself before long. After all, there are few other venues to watch the series from overseas. And if the anime industry wants to keep netizens from pirating, it will need to give them some legal alternatives ASAP.

What do you make of this latest JoJo upset? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.