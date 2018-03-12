‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ May Be Getting A New Video Game

Although Hirohiko Araki’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is one of the longest manga series in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, it has seen a resurgence in the last few years ever since the series produced new anime series and video games for its recent Anniversary celebrations.

Dasvergeben, who’s a notable fighting game information leaker who’s become prominent in the fighting game community for revealing the likes of Soul Calibur VI, Injustice 2 DLC characters, and the addition of Bardock and Broly to Dragon Ball FighterZ before their initial release, teases that a new JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure game could be in development.

According to a report from Shoryuken, Dasvergeben said the following about a new possible JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure video game:

“Dasvergeben mentions he’s been contacted about a new JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fighting game, developed by Soft Circle French Bread, the creators of Melty Blood, Dengeki Bunko Fighting Climax and Under Night In-Birth, that “will have 2D visuals much like Dragon Ball FighterZ, and will feature Jotaro Kujo, Young Joseph Joestar, Johnny Joestar, Jolyne Cujoh, Yoshikage Kira and DIO as members of the roster, with a Story Mode and an English dub provided by VIZ Media… though even he finds this info difficult to believe!”

Naturally, take all rumors with a healthy amount of salt. Especially given that his new JoJo’s game would be a completely different style of video game from the others recently released, All-Star Battle and Eyes of Heaven.

If this rumor does turn out to point to a real product, surely JoJo’s fans would love to get a fighting game with as much attention to detail as Arc System Works’ Dragon Ball FighterZ. A 2D fighting game much like Capcom’s fighting game released years back, would definitely be a big hit with fans of fighting games and the series alike.

For those unfamiliar with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, the series was originally created by Hirohiko Araki. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series was first published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 121 volumes.

The series has sold over 100 million copies and is the best-selling manga series in history and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that began in 2012 and has run for over 100 episodes and spans the first four major arcs of the series.

