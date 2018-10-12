‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Part 5 Reveals Opening, Ending Themes

JoJo Part 5 Golden Wind OP#jojo_anime pic.twitter.com/VNXyBzZT2r — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) October 12, 2018

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure‘s fifth part, Golden Wind, has gotten off to an explosive anime start, but fans have been anxious to hear the new opening and ending themes, which the series is known for going all out for.

Not only does Golden Wind’s opening theme reunite the writing team behind Neon Genesis Evangelion‘s opening, “Cruel Angel’s Thesis,” but the ending theme sequence features a surprising licensed song.

Videos by ComicBook.com

JoJo Part 5 Golden Wind ED#jojo_anime pic.twitter.com/h3V8n16y8F — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) October 12, 2018

As captured by Moetron News, the new opening theme “Fighting Gold” reunites lyricist Neko Oikawa and composer Toshiyuki Oomori, who have written various works ovver the years but haven’t worked together since Neon Genesis Evangelion‘s “Cruel Angel’s Thesis.” To top it all off, the song is performed by Coda, who once sang “Bloody Stream,” the opening theme to the second part of the anime series.

The ending theme sequence is surprising for a completely different reason as it features “Freek’n You” by R&B group Jodeci. The song, off the album The Show, the After Party, the Hotel, was one of the best selling singles back when it was released in 1995. Surprising for its serious tone clash from the series, it does give a good idea of what point in time Part 5 takes place. It’s only one of what’s most likely going to be many odd things to come in this anime.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The series officially began October 5 in Japan, and can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll.

Yasuhiro Kimura, Hideaya Takahashi, and Naokatsu Tsuda are directing the adaptation for David Production, and the voice cast for the series currently includes Kensho Ono as Giorno Giovanna, Yuichi Nakamura as Bruno Bucciarati, Daiki Yamashita as Narancia Ghirga, Junya Enoki as Pannacotta Fugo, Kousuke Toriumi as Guido Mista, and Junichi Suwabe as Leone Abbacchio.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.