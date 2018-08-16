‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Part 5 Releases New Poster, Teaser Trailer

There has never been a better time to be bizarre. In a matter of months, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure will return to the small screen with its latest season, and fans can get a new look at the project’s main character now.

Today, the team behind the cult franchise posted a slew of updates for fans. Not only has a new key visual for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind gone live, but a teaser trailer has as well.

As you can see above, the super-short clip debuted on Youtube not long ago. The teaser is meant to introduce Giorno Giovana, the lead of the new season. The blond-headed protagonist is dressed in a lavish pink costume with a heart-shaped cutout. Giorno is shown in a few short scenes before he’s seen with his Stand, Gold Experience.

For those unaware of Giorno, the character has a complex history. As the fifth JoJo of the franchise, he is actually DIO’s son but was conceived using Jonathan Joestar’s body. His goal is to join the gang Passione and makeover the Italian mafia’s glory by becoming a famed Gang-Star.

Fans can get another look at Giorno and the season’s other stars in a new visual. The colorful poster has Giorno at a table alongside characters such as Mista and Abba.

As for another report, it seems the opening for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has been decided too. The new season will kick off with Coda’s single “Fighting Gold” starting on October 5. It seems a new game is also in the works for the anime and will be called “JoJo no Pita Pata Pop”.

For those unfamiliar with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, the series was originally created by Hirohiko Araki. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series was first published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987 and is currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 121 volumes.

The series has sold more than 100 million copies and is the best-selling manga series in history and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that began in 2012 and has run for over 100 episodes and spans the first four major arcs of the series.

Are you excited to see this new phase of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure?