Ramen Chef Goes Viral For JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Table Service

Anime continues to take the real world by storm with each passing day it seems. Whether anime dances appear in the end zone of the National Football League or your favorite pop stars make references to some of their favorite anime protagonists, it seems that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is the latest series to have an impact on the real world. At the Japanese Noodle restaurant of Reiwa, a ramen chef has gained popularity for making several references to the series that has popularized the Joestar bloodline and the insane Stands that they battle throughout the generations.

Numerous Twitter Users have managed to document footage and images from the popular ramen restaurant, showing just how the chef himself manages to pay homage to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure by yelling out classic catchphrases and adorning his work space with several images and figurines from the series:

This ramen chef would fit well into the JoJo franchise, specifically during the franchise’s fourth season, Diamond Is Unbreakable, where Josuke was introduced to a chef that used his Stand in order to make lives better for the citizens of the sleepy town of Morioh. Antonio Trussardi was originally thought of by this particular JoJo to be a villain, but his culinary skills proved the very opposite.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.